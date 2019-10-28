Cairo: India’s leading squash player Joshna Chinappa moved into the pre-quarterfinals of the CIB PSA Women’s World Championship with a comfortable win over Hong Kong’s Ho Tze-Lok here.

Joshna, ranked 12th in the world, is set to play second seed Nour El Sherbini of Egypt in the round of 16 late Monday night.

The 12th seeded Indian had to be on the court for just 12 minutes before her second round opponent Tze-Lok conceded the tie because of injury. Joshna, who was leading 11-5, 11-4, was declared the winner.

In the men’s Egyptian Open, being held simultaneously, Saurav Ghosal, who made it to the third round beating Tsz Fung Yip 11-9, 11-5, 11-4, fell to Egyptian Fares Dessouky in straight games. The unseeded Dessouky won 11-6, 11-5, 11-5.