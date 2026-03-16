Bhubaneswar: The state-level celebration of World Consumer Rights Day 2026 was organised by the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare department at Jayadev Bhawan Sunday.

Department Director and Special Secretary Bishikeshan Dehuri attended the programme as the chief guest.

Addressing the gathering, he highlighted the significance of observing the day and stressed the need for greater consumer awareness in the rapidly changing digital world.

He also provided insights into various welfare schemes being implemented by the department and urged consumers to remain vigilant about their rights.

Dehuri advised consumers to approach consumer courts whenever necessary to seek justice.

Khordha District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission member Shubhalaxmi Tripathy joined the event as the guest of honour and spoke about various initiatives being taken by the government to strengthen the functioning of state and district consumer dispute redressal commissions.

Emphasising the theme of this year’s observance, ‘Safe Products, Confident Consumers,’ she called for building a strong and aware consumer community. On the occasion, the department also unveiled a magazine, ‘Khauti Barta’, published by SICA.

Prizes were awarded to students who excelled in a speech competition organised by the department.

Additionally, a play titled ‘Sabadhan Soudagar’ was staged by department employees to spread awareness about consumer rights.

In the concluding session, the department’s additional secretary, Manoj Kumar Pattnaik shared about consumer rights, relevant laws, and the importance of awareness, and delivered the vote of thanks.