Kendrapara: Bhitarkanika, the nature’s wonder that has been nationally and internationally acclaimed as a biodiversity hotspot and also a Ramsar site, is yet to get UNESCO World Heritage Site tag, primarily due to a delay in conduct of a review of the site for the purpose and non-implementation of Eco-Sensitive Zone guidelines. Sources said a proposal for inclusion of the national park in UNESCO World Heritage Sites list at the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) meeting in Kraków, Poland in July 2017 was rejected. The review that took place there highlighted several management flaws and disorganisation within the wetlands. The review underscored the fact that the site is under threat for which it was excluded from the World Heritage Sites list.

However, no review has been conducted since. Many believe that these management flaws are being overlooked. Environmentalists like Srikanta Nayak and Hemant Kumar Raut, social activists Sanjay Kumar Behura, Pradeep Kumar Tarai and others have stated that Bhitarkanika is rich in biodiversity as National Park is home to species like saltwater crocodiles, six types of dolphins, 41 species of fish, rare Olive Ridley turtles, 36 types of rare wildlife species, 280 species of migratory and native birds, and 34 types of reptiles.

The biodiversity wonder is also home to around 57 species of mangroves and is abundant with medicinal plants and shrubs. The national park faces ecological threat with issues like private land ownership, unrestricted access for locals, farming, cattle grazing and shrimp farming gripping the protected area, in violation of Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. These were mentioned in the report by team members Naomi Dock and Remko van der Mare during their visit in November 2016. Additionally, there’s a lack of boundary protection and monitoring. Even though more than 400 villages exist within Bhitarkanika Eco-Sensitive Zone, guidelines for managing these areas are not being effectively implemented.

The presence of Dhamra port and DRDO’s integrated testing range (ITR) at Wheeler Island (or Abdul Kalam Island) also pose threats to Bhitarkanika’s eco-sensitive area. These apart, mangroves and other species in Bhitarkanika rely on freshwater the availability of which is gradually declining. The area faces constant threats from fishermen, while there is a lack of security personnel to monitor the protected marine zones. Other concerns include the need for funds to manage conservation efforts and prevent coastal erosion. Environmentalists and social workers have demanded that a review be conducted on these issues, especially on the non-implementation of guidelines for Eco-Sensitive Zones.

A notification has already been issued regarding the construction of a river-based port and industries in Mahakalapada block, which would impact the biodiversity of the national park and cause economic distress to local fishermen. When asked about the obstacles to Bhitarkanika getting World Heritage Site tag, Rajnagar DFO Sudarshan Gopinath Yadav said a review is underway and efforts are on to rectify the issues