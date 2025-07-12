Bhubaneswar: Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling Friday launched ‘Population Stabilisation Fortnight’, a campaign aimed at mobilising citizens for the cause of sustainable population growth. The minister also announced that the state’s average fertility rate has dropped to 1.8 children per couple, below the national average and the replacement level of 2.1.

Additionally, the unmet need for family planning in Odisha has fallen from 13.6 per cent to 7.2 per cent, marking a significant milestone in public health outcomes. This was revealed during the state-level World Population Day-2025 celebration held at Gita Govinda Sadan here Friday. In his keynote address, the minister emphasised the importance of family welfare, gender equality, maternal health, and human rights, noting that population stability is crucial to building a healthy and prosperous society. “Rapid population growth is a burden on development. Through awareness, education, and services, we are seeing positive change—and Odisha is leading by example,” he said. The minister credited the state’s success to a robust network of trained service providers, including ASHA workers and group-level volunteers, who have played a pivotal role in reaching communities with essential health and family planning information.

To acknowledge their contributions, the minister awarded financial incentives to health workers, doctors, and nurses, marking the first such recognition under the new government. Several districts were also felicitated for outstanding performance in family welfare programmes. During the meeting, Mahaling voiced concern over instances of child marriage in parts of the state, emphasising that such practices are illegal and contribute to early motherhood, which poses serious health risks. He stressed the importance of appropriate birth spacing and educational outreach to ensure better maternal and child health outcomes. Observed globally July 11, World Population Day is a reminder of the urgent need to address population-related challenges.

In Odisha, the focus remains on creating a healthy, informed society through information-education-communication (IEC) strategies and community-driven engagement. With the launch of the Population Stabilisation Fortnight, which will continue till July 24, Odisha has taken a bold step forward, setting an example for other states to follow in the journey toward population stabilisation and human development.