New Delhi: Belgian DJ duo Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike (DVLM) love and respect superstar ‘Chulbul Pandey’ Salman Khan, and have said they want to work with the Indian actor.

The music duo often shares appreciation for Salman Khan on social media. In fact, Salman Khan also keeps praising Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike through his social media accounts, and once appealed people to support them to become the No,1 DJ duo in the world.

“Yeah, we have a lot of love and respect for Salman Khan! We never say never to any project idea so who knows what the future brings, but right now there is nothing planned between us,” Dimitri, whose full name is Dimitri Thivaios, told this agency when asked if they want to work with him.

The brothers have collaborated with artistes like Afrojack, Nervo, Martin Garrix, Diplo, Fatboy Slim, Ne-Yo, Steve Aoki and KSHMR. So, are there any plans for collaboration with Hindi films? “None at this time but the future is ahead of us so let’s see,” informed Dimitri.

They share a close bond with India and when it comes to performing in this country, Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike are regulars as they have performed over five times. They are all set to plug in their energetic and fast-paced music once again.

They will perform November 7 in Bangalore, the next day at Hyderabad followed by a show November 9 at New Delhi, and finally culminate their musical tour in Mumbai, November 10 for their ‘India Take Over 2019 Tour’ with Sunburn Arena.

“India has one of the best scenes on the planet! What you get there as an artist is insane. The love and support is unlike anywhere else. It’s a beautiful place to visit and party with the fans,” Dimitri said.

For Mike, Indian audience is ‘crazy to party, filled with love, beautiful souls and happy to the music’.

Now, the DJ duo, who once again claimed the title of world’s best DJs in the DJ MAG TOP 100 list this year, want to take forward their Indian story.

Mike, whose full name is Michael Thivaios, feels it will be ‘would be cool to learn more about the Hindi film industry on this tour’.

“Indian artists have made their way into dance music more and more in recent times which is really great to see. Hopefully that trend continues,” Dimitri added.

