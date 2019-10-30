You must have heard about the ‘scary house’ concept and may have actually been to one.

In reality, these are homes that are designed in such a way that people get scared after stepping inside one. A similar ‘scary house’ named McKamey Manor is there in Summertown, Tennessee.

Owner promises that if anyone stays inside for 10 hours, they will get a reward of more than Rs 14 lakh.

The house owner claims that it is impossible for anyone to stay even 10 hours in this house.

To complete the challenge, the visitor must be aged 21 or over. Challengers aged between 18-20 with parental approval are also approved provided they agree they understand that once entering the manor ‘there is no quitting unless serious physical or psychological injury is present’.

Apart from this, the challengers will also need to submit their medical certificate.

It is being told that a person will have to face many challenges mentally and physically while reaching the designated place in the ‘scary house’. During this time the person may also get angry, but has to control himself. Inside the house, the person will encounter other people with scary makeup, who suddenly appear like a ghost.

By signing the entry documents, the guests agree they do not hold McKamey Manor responsible for any injuries or distress caused.

That said, the person going inside the house is first given all the information so that he can complete the journey easily.

The owner of this ‘haunted house’ says so far no one has been able to spend 10 hours inside it. The reason for this is the scary voices coming from inside the house and the ghost-like actors coming out suddenly.