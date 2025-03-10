Mumbai: Mumbai Indians took a significant step toward securing a direct entry into the final with a thrilling 9-run victory over Gujarat Giants on [match day].

In a high-stakes encounter, Mumbai held their nerve in the final overs to defend their total, showcasing both batting prowess and disciplined bowling.

Gujarat Giants, despite a valiant effort, fell short in their chase, losing wickets at key moments. With this victory, Mumbai Indians solidify their position at the top, bringing them closer to an automatic qualification for the final.

The tournament now heads into its final stretch, with teams battling for playoff spots, while Mumbai inches ever closer to a shot at the championship.