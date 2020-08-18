New Delhi: Vinesh Phogat has pulled out of the national camp citing health safety concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Vinesh Phogat is the only Indian woman wrestler to have qualified for Tokyo Olympics. The wrestler’s decision has irked the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). The rescheduled national camp for Olympic weight category wrestlers is set to begin from September 1 in Lucknow (women) and Sonepat (men).

However, Vinesh is not comfortable travelling to Lucknow. She is fearful of her health amid the raging pandemic. “I am not going to attend the camp. I am training everyday with coach Om Parkash. He follows the plan which my personal coach Woller Akos sends me every week. The situation is not good to travel to Lucknow,” Vinesh said Tuesday.

The 2019 World Championship bronze medallist said she ‘falls sick very easily’. So so she does not want to take a chance with her health.

“My stomach is pretty sensitive. You can’t go out of the SAI centre in Lucknow. So you can’t get yourself a few things which you need. In Lucknow, cases are rising but it’s safe in Haryana, so I am more comfortable here,” Vinesh said.

The WFI however, is not impressed with reasons given by the Asian Games gold medallist.

“The selection committee will decide if Vinesh will get exemption or not. The camp is for players. We want preparation to kick off now for Olympics,” said a WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar.

“We are not running a shop for our benefit. The camp is for players and when they express such apprehensions, it’s a bit surprising,” he added.

Tomar was about Sushil Kumar being given exemption to stay and train at the Chhatrasal stadium, instead of the national camp. He said Sushil’s case is ‘different’.

“We know that Chhatrasal is a huge facility. There is a gym, mats and enough training partners for Sushil. We don’t know at which Akhada (mat) Vinesh is training. Also we are not aware of the facilities available,” stated Tomar. “The SAI has supported these players with TOPS and many exposure trips. They should think about it before taking such decisions,” Tomar added.

The women’s camp will begin in 50kg, 53kg, 57kg, 62kg, 68kg but WFI can bring in wrestlers from 76kg.

The men’s freestyle camp will begin with all six Olympic weight categories. Among them is the 65kg in which medal hopeful Bajrang Punia competes.

“Bajrang will be there in Sonepat for the camp along with his personal coach Shako Bentinidis. Only Sushil has got exemption,” informed Tomar.