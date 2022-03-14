It was not just actor Anupam Kher who boldly announced in his classroom that his aim in life was to become an actor when the teachers asked the students about their goals in life. This had happened with acclaimed actress Divya Dutta as well at the Sacred Heart Convent School, Ludhiana. Moreover, she was summoned by her school’s principal and reprimanded for nursing such a ‘weird’ goal. Ironically, after 25 years to that incident, the same Divya was invited to her school along with the Punjab Education Minister as the chief guest for an event. To date, she has appeared in more than 60 mainstream movies, several content-driven and international productions. Her characters in movies such as Veer Zaara, Delhi-6, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Irada, Special 26 and others have made her an actor every director wants in their projects.

After creating a fans base with her captivating performances in movies, Divya is now winning hearts with her writing skills. She made her debut as an author with her book Me and Ma. The success of her first book led her to pen the next – The Stars In My Sky. The book talks about her journey in the film industry and the people who helped her in becoming a formidable actor. Divya was recently in Bhubaneswar to attend Kalinga Literary Festival where she was feted with Kalinga Literary (Woman Writer) Award for her book The Stars In My Sky.

During her short stay in the city, the charismatic actor, in a candid chat with Sunday POST, talked about her new book, inspiration, journey in the film industry and several other

issues.

What meaning does this literary award carry for you after getting several recognitions for acting?

It always feels good to be recognised for acting. But writing is very new to me and I am grateful as well as excited after getting this award for my literary works. This is a new journey for me. My mother would have been very happy with this.

What is the motivation behind your writing?

First, I started writing columns for a newspaper. Once, a woman came to me and appreciated my column which had inspired her in life. That worked as a trigger. So, after my mother’s demise, I wanted to celebrate her life and parenthood. So, my first book Me and Ma came into being and was well received by the readers. No wonder, they demanded the next one. So, I planned The Stars In My Sky which is about my journey in the world of movies and its people.

Tell us about your journey and experience in the glamour world.

It’s an exciting one. Here, no one says ‘no’ in your face. When I started off, most of the people I approached for work promised to do films with me. At one point of time, I signed 22 movies but none of them rolled. Though I worked in several films earlier, the real recognition came with Train to Pakistan. The role in Veer Zaara was also a milestone in my career. Nonetheless, the film industry is a fabulous place to be in. But you have to work hard to be in the reckoning.

Who are the stars who inspired you the most?

No prize for guessing. It is Amitabh Bachchan who wrote the foreword for this book and also released my first book. He is a superstar for a reason. I did my first movie with him in Baghban. But I was not happy with my role because it was a negative role. However, he made me realise that it was just a character I played. He treated me with so much love and respect. How many superstars do this to a newcomer?

Next comes the versatile Shabana Azmi. I got my first opportunity to work with her in Umrao Jaan. She and Javed Akthar always encourage me and give me positive feedback. I am lucky to work with her in movies like Chalk N Duster and Sheer Qorma.

Your poem recitation at The Kapil Sharma Show and the lockdown poem went viral. Can we expect a book on poem now?

Well the lines that I recited in Kapil’s show were written by my brother and the poem Jab Sab Theek Hoga was written by me during coronavirus lockdown. In fact, Javed Ji (Akthar) said that he will print my book, but on a serious note I am more of a prose person than poetry.

Why don’t we use our literary resources for the movies?

It is not that. You can say the number of movies based on classics have come down. Earlier, works of people like Amrita Pritam, Bhisham Sahni and Vikram Chandra were adapted into films. So it has happened in the past and I am sure the trend will return again.

Do you think character actors these days are getting more opportunities than

before?

Yes you are right. More content-driven movies are now made than before. Earlier, good actors (not stars) were seen appearing in blink-and-you-miss kind of roles in mainstream movies. But now they are getting their dues.

It is said that streaming platforms are the future of entertainment. What would you say on this?

It’s not like that. I believe both big screens, OTT platforms and other forms of entertainment can co-exist.

What are your future projects?

Apart from Dhaakad which is ready for release, there is Dibakar Banerjee’s movie. I am also working in Sharma Ji Ki Beti directed by Tahira Kashyap. This apart, there are two international projects and a few web shows I am working in at the moment.

Arindam Ganguly, OP