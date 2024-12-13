Patana: A 15-year-old boy died after being administered with a wrong injection for a skin ailment at a medicine store in Keonjhar district, Thursday. The deceased was identified as Sukadev Munda, son of Bijay Kumar Munda from Dharapada village under Pandapada police limits in Keonjhar district.

A Class-X student at Saraswati Sishu Vidya Mandir in Saharpada, Sukadev was staying in the school hostel. Sources said Sukadev was suffering from severe itching problem for which his family members took him to Sarbeswar Medicine Store at Saharpada for a check-up and medicines. The medicine store proprietor said it was an infectious disease and advised them that administering an injection will cure him fast.

However, the boy was rendered critical two minutes after the injection was administered. Family members rushed him to the Karanjia Sub-Divisional Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. Shocked over his son’s death, the boy’s father Bijay Munda has lodged a complaint at Saharpada police outpost holding the medicine store owner responsible. The medicine store owner has fled the area after reports surfaced.

Outpost officer Bhawani Shankar Badi sent the body for post-mortem and launched an investigation. Residents alleged that illegal medicine stores and quacks have mushroomed in the area. They demanded that these stores be raided and sought verification of these businesses in Saharpada as well as other areas in the district.