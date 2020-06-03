Amid COVID-19 scare, another thing which forced people to stay indoor in the scorching heat is air conditioners. Just to beat the heat, people resort to air conditioners and cooler to negate the rising mercury.

Nowadays, people prefer AC than cooler because ACs cool the room within a few minutes. To get the cooling effect, people reduce the temperature of the air conditioners too much. In such a situation, people sometimes suffer from cold-hot problems.

After tiring day, all want to have good sleep at night. For the sake they adjust the room temperature of AC and sleep at night. But the wrong setting of temperature is detrimental to health.

According to science, at night our room temperature should be around 65 degrees Fahrenheit i.e. 18.3 degrees Celsius. This temperature is neither too cold nor too hot. It is easy to sleep in a room temperature of 18.3 degrees Celsius.

How sleep affects room temperature

As night descends, melatonin is released (by the pineal gland) and helps the body lose heat. When we settle into our beds, our body temperature starts to decrease even more rapidly, to a degree or two colder than compared to daytime. This change in temperature helps speed up the onset of sleep. Chilled bedroom can help move this process along even more.

What else can you do for good sleep?

Apart from setting the room temperature, make sure that there is darkness and peace in the bedroom. Along with this, your mattress should also be comfortable and try to use cotton bed sheets especially in summer season.