Hulk Hogan, the iconic WWE wrestler who helped catapult professional wrestling into mainstream American pop culture in the 1980s, died Thursday morning at his Florida home. He was 71.

According to TMZ Sports, emergency responders were dispatched to Hogan’s Clearwater residence following reports of cardiac arrest. Several police units and ambulances were seen outside his home, and the wrestling star was reportedly taken away on a stretcher.

WWE confirmed his death in a statement on social media:

“WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away. One of pop culture’s most recognisable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s. WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans.”

Hogan, born Terry Gene Bollea in August 1953 in Augusta, Georgia, had been recovering from a major heart surgery performed in June, US Weekly reported. Despite his wife recently dismissing rumours of him being in a coma, Thursday’s sudden cardiac arrest proved fatal.

Often dressed in red and yellow with his trademark handlebar moustache, Hogan became a wrestling icon after defeating The Iron Sheik to win the WWE Championship in 1984. He went on to become the face of the WWE’s golden era, headlining the first WrestleMania, appearing on Saturday Night Live, and drawing over 93,000 fans to the Pontiac Silverdome.

Over his decades-long career, Hogan won six WWE Championships, was the first to win back-to-back Royal Rumble matches (1990 and 1991), and helped launch rival promotion WCW into mainstream popularity. He held the WCW World Heavyweight Championship six times and was a founding member of the villainous nWo (New World Order) faction.

Hogan also made a name in Hollywood, with roles in Rocky III, No Holds Barred, Mr. Nanny, and his own reality series Hogan Knows Best. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice — solo in 2005 and again in 2020 as part of the nWo.

He is survived by his wife, Sky Daily, and two children, Brooke and Nick, from his first marriage to Linda Hogan.

