Chinese tech major Xiaomi is known for its capable yet affordable Android smartphones. Phones apart, it also makes several other tech products including smart bands, smartwatches, smart water purifiers, air purifiers, Android TVs, power banks and speakers among many others. The company has added yet another product to its ever-growing list of offerings in India by launching a dental care product.

Xiaomi Wednesday launched the Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 in India. Curiously, this toothbrush has gone live for crowdfunding on mi.com for a price of Rs 1,299. Anyone who places the order as part of the crowdfunding, will have their orders shipped by March 10, the company said in a statement.

Xiaomi claims that the T300 toothbrush acts like a personal dentist. It comes with 25-day battery life and charges via a USB-C port. Besides, it is IPX7 waterproof as well.

Introducing the all-new #MiElectricToothbrushT300 Key Specs:

> Magnetic Levitation Sonic Motor

> DuPont™️Tynex®️StaClean®️Antimicrobial bristles

> 25 days Battery Life

> EquiClean Auto Timer Get yours on https://t.co/D3b3QtmvaT – https://t.co/THjzM5RTci pic.twitter.com/jEJ7K7CN6Y — Mi India #108MP IS COMING! (@XiaomiIndia) February 20, 2020

According to Xiaomi, the toothbrush has two brushing modes—one known as Gentle mode and the other as Standard mode. There is also an EquiClean auto-timer tech for the forgetful ones that remind the users to change brushing sides by pausing every 30 seconds. The magnetic levitation sonic motor in the toothbrush produces 31000 vibrations per minute to shake free bacteria, food particles and stains from all sides of the teeth. The company claims its ‘DuPont Tynex StaClean Antimicrobial Bristles’ is set at a 10-degree angle which covers two teeth areas at one for efficient cleaning.

Tech apart, Xiaomi says if multiple people in a family use the Mi Electric Toothbrush T300, they can customise each one with a different colour ring that sits at the base.