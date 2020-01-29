After making POCO an independent brand, Chinese smartphone major Xiaomi has announced the successor to its popular POCO F1 smartphone.

POCO has confirmed that the new model will be named POCO X2 and it will be launched February 4. This phone will feature a ‘RealityFlow’ display with 120Hz refresh rate. Besides, the POCO X2’s teaser website suggests that the handset will sport a Sony IMX686 64MP primary camera sensor quite like Redmi K30.

You wanted to hear this. It's time to Xperience the Xtreme with a display that is #SmoothAF. Introducing the awesome 120Hz display on the #POCOX2. pic.twitter.com/sl8y1p01kA — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) January 28, 2020

Several reports suggest that POCO X2 is a rebadged Redmi K30 or at least built on the platform. Important to note that both phones feature Sony IMX686 64MP main camera sensor. The Redmi K30 was launched in China December 2019 with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chip and features 6GB of RAM along with 64GB of storage.

And while we are talking about #SmoothAF refresh rate, there's more in #POCOX2. But patience!

Do you know what's in store for you? https://t.co/FiacCQEuSO — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) January 28, 2020

The company is expected to provide more details about POCO X2 as the early February launch date gets nearer.

Aimed at high-performance gaming smartphone market, POCO’s first smartphone — the POCO F1 — was launched back in August 2018. The POCO F1 featured the top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chip with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Its display unit measured 6.18 inches and had a maximum resolution of 1080 x 2246 pixels. A flat notch on top of the display panel housed the single 20MP selfie camera. Backed by a 4000mAh battery and 18W fast charging facility, the POCO F1 entered the market with Android 8.1 Oreo and subsequently was upgraded to MIUI 11 that is based on Android 10.