New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Thursday launched a new budget smartphone Redmi 9 at a starting price of Rs 8,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant in India.

The 4GB RAM, 128GB internal variant is priced at Rs 9,999.

The smartphone will be available in three color variants: carbon black, sporty orange and sky blue from August 31, the company said in a statement.

“By amalgamating superior performance with premium design, we hope to re-invent the experience an entry-level smartphone can provide to the users,” Sneha Tainwala, Redmi India Lead, said in a statement.

The smartphone features a 6.35-inch IPS HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and the display also comes with ‘TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light’ certification.

The device features a fingerprint sensor on the rear and AI face unlock technology.

Like its predecessors, Redmi 9 also supports dual 4G standby SIM cards with a dedicated microSD card slot and comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The smartphone sports a 13MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor coupled with an LED flash. There is also a 5MP AI selfie camera.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35, an octa-core gaming chipset which is clocked up to 2.3GHz coupled with 4GB RAM.

The device is paired with a 5000mAh battery and runs MIUI 12 based on Android 10.

