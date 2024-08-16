Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government Friday appointed senior IPS officer YB Khurania as the Director General of Police (DGP), an official notification said.

Khurania, a 1990-batch officer, will replace AK Sarangi.

Khurania had recently returned to Odisha from a central deputation. He earlier held several important posts in the state, including the SP of Nayagarh, Jajpur, Rourkela, Mayurbhanj and Ganjam districts.

He had also served as the commissioner of police, Commissionerate of Police (Bhubaneswar-Cuttack).

