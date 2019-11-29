Bhubaneswar: A yellow anaconda died at the Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP) here Thursday. Zoo officials said that a post-mortem will be conducted Friday to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Notably, the two-year-old reptile was one of the eight anacondas that the zoo authorities had brought from Madras Crocodile Bank Trust and Centre for Herpetology in Tamil Nadu, October 22 this year. Three female Nile Crocodiles had also been brought with them. The anacondas and the crocodiles were the latest addition to the zoo’s reptile arena.

The remaining seven Anacondas are said to be healthy. However, the the zoo veterinarians have kept a close eye on their health.

“We have asked our vets to remain alert and examine the health condition of the reptile in regular intervals,” said a zoo official.

PNN