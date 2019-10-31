Barang: Visitors to the Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP) here, Thursday, enjoyed witnessing yellow anacondas and Nile crocodiles which were out of bounds for them after their arrival October 22.

According to sources, three Nile crocodiles and eight yellow anacondas were bought from the Madras Crocodile Bank Trust in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai October 22, 2019. The reptiles were kept in the off-display area of Reptile Park till Wednesday.

“The anacondas were kept at Enclosure no. 46 of the Reptile Park, while the Nile crocodiles were kept Enclosure no. 47. Hundreds of visitors enjoyed witnessing the new guests to the zoo,” said a zoo staffer.