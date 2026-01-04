Aden: Saudi-backed forces spread across Yemen’s Mukalla Sunday after retaking the port city, which was seized by southern separatists last month.

Video footage taken by The Associated Press showed the Saudi-backed National Shield Forces being welcomed by residents as the troops drove through the streets in armed vehicles.

Mukalla, the capital of Hadramout province, was retaken by Yemen’s Saudi-backed and internationally recognised government following days of Saudi airstrikes.

Ahmed Samaan and Bakr al-Ketheri, residents of the Hadramout towns of al-Qatn and Seiyun, told the AP that the Emirati-backed Southern Transitional Council, or STC, had withdrawn from military camps.

Tensions rose after the STC moved last month into the governorates of Hadramout and Mahra and seized an oil-rich region. The move pushed out forces affiliated with National Shield Forces, which is aligned with the coalition in fighting the Iran-backed Houthis.

Yemen has been engulfed in civil war for more than a decade, with Iran-backed Houthi rebels controlling much of the north and a Saudi-led coalition supporting the internationally recognised government in the south. But the United Arab Emirates, a coalition member, also supports the separatists.

Saturday, Rashad al-Alimi, head of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council — the ruling organ of the internationally recognised government — said in a post on Facebook that the National Shield Forces achieved “record success” in taking back all military and security sites in Hadramout.

Salem al-Khanbashi, the governor of Hadramout, was chosen Friday by the government to command the Saudi-led forces in the governorate.

Al-Alimi called Mohamed Ali Yasser, the governor of Mahra, Saturday for a progress report on the handover of camps and facilities to the National Shield Forces and local authorities. It’s unclear whether the handover has been completed.

Southern separatists in Yemen said Saudi warplanes had carried out new airstrikes on a military camp in Mukalla Saturday and other areas where their forces are stationed. The Saudi strikes hit the Barshid Brigade camp west of Mukalla.

It was the latest direct intervention by Saudi Arabia, which in recent weeks has bombed STC positions and struck what is said to be a shipment of Emirati weapons.

After Saudi pressure and an ultimatum from anti-Houthi forces to withdraw from Yemen, the UAE said early Saturday it had withdrawn its forces.

The tensions in Yemen have further strained ties between Saudi Arabia and the UAE, neighbours on the Arabian Peninsula that have competed over economic issues and regional politics, particularly in the Red Sea area. Ostensibly, Saudi Arabia and the UAE have shared the coalition’s professed goal of restoring Yemen’s internationally recognised government.

Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry said Saturday it will host a conference in Riyadh to bring together all southern factions in Yemen “to discuss just solutions to the southern cause.” The STC welcomed the invitation of the Kingdom to sponsor the dialogue, saying it’s the “only rational means to address political issues, foremost among them the issue of the people of the South and their right to restore their state.”

No details have been given about the conference, but Saudi Arabia announced the initiative in response to a request for dialogue from Al-Alimi.