Kendrapara: Even as the price of potatoes keeps soaring across the state due to short supply of the tuber from other states, farmers in various parts of Kendrapara are showing interest in potato cultivation. However, shortage of potato seeds has come in their way, a report said.

As the weather is favorable now, farmers in the district have started preparing for potato cultivation. However, in the beginning they are facing an extreme seed crisis.

Some farmers alleged that seeds supply from the government had not been made till date while they have to buy seeds from the open market at high prices.

It may be noted here that Potato Mission has been implemented by the state government from 2015-16 to make the state self-sufficient in tuber production. It initially aimed to pump in Rs 267.05 crore for it. The scheme was to be continued till 2023-24. The mission was in fact taken up after the state faced an acute shortage of potatoes following West Bengal’s decision to stop supplying the tuber.

Apparently, the mission has flopped in the coastal district as farmers are facing a seed crisis.

According to reports, potato is cultivated in 700 hectares in Kendrapara every year. For a hectare of land, 15 quintals of seeds are required. Accordingly, farmers need 10,500 quintals of seeds in the current season. But seeds have not been supplied when preparation for farming is almost ready.

Gayadhar Dhal, secretary of the Zilla Krushak Sabha, said, ”Most of the migrant workers who have returned from other states during the pandemic are keen on potato farming. As Cyclone Amphan has already battered paddy farming in coastal pockets, farmers had hoped to make up for the loss from potato farming. But seed shortage has been a hurdle.”

He added that though farmers have been frequenting to the horticulture office, no step is being taken to supply seeds.

Farmers of Kushiapal under Derabishi block said potato prices have skyrocketed across the state while seed shortage has discouraged farmers from doing the tuber cultivation.

A farmer of the same area said he has prepared 13 acres for potato cultivation, but seeds are not available. Farmers have to depend on seeds from market.

Other farmers lamented that there was a crisis of potato seeds in the district and they are not getting it even at high prices. Against this backdrop, they fear a sharp rise in input cost.

Farmer leader Bibhubhusan Mohapatra said the government launched Potato Mission in 2015. Five years have passed since then, but cold stores have not been set up. Without cold storages, potato preservation is not possible. On the other hand, farmers do not have seeds at the crucial time, he added.

As for seed crisis, Kandha Jena, deputy director of horticulture, said an indent has been sent for seeds which have not been supplied to the district. It will reach by Monday.

He added that a kg of seeds is purchased for Rs 45 per from open market while it will be available for Rs 11.25 per kg under the government supply.

PNN