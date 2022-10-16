Madhapur: Forest officials recovered yet another tusker carcass from a jungle near Mundapada village under this forest range of Athamallik forest division in Angul district, Saturday. On being informed, Forest officials reached the spot and started an investigation. Locals alleged that the animal might have been killed by poachers and raised doubts on the efficiency of the Forest department. Veterinarians conducted a post-mortem of the carcass and it was later buried at the spot. When contacted, Madhapur forest ranger Santosh Bhoi said it is premature to make such claims as the actual reason behind the animal death can be ascertained only after availability of the post-mortem report.

Notably, this incident comes just a day after a tusker was found dead at a farmland in Rankia village under Bhuban forest range in Dhenkanal district, Friday. Though the reason behind the death of the elephant is yet to be ascertained, it is being suspected that the animal was electrocuted.