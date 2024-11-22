Bonai: Yet another undertrial prisoner died at the Bonai sub-jail in Sundargarh district Thursday. Prison officials said that the deceased, identified as 64-year-old Johan Minj from Mahisichappal village under K Bolang police limits, was reportedly suffering from age-related illnesses and this might be the reason for his death. Bonai police registered an unnatural death case (36/24) and launched an investigation into the matter.

The post-mortem, to be conducted in the presence of a magistrate, is scheduled for Friday. Jail authorities stated that the post-mortem process will include necessary videography before handing over the body to the family members. Sudhansu Sekhar Behera, the jail superintendent, confirmed the incident and stated that preliminary findings suggest the death could be due to age-related health complications. Johan had been in judicial custody since January 1, 2021. He suddenly fell ill Thursday morning and was rushed to Bonai Sub-Divisional Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. This incident follows the death of another undertrial prisoner under mysterious circumstances November 11, raising concerns about inmate welfare in the prison.

As per sources, six undertrial prisoners have died here in a year, sparking questions about the living conditions in custody. Calls for intervention by higher authorities have grown louder as these deaths highlight the urgent need for improved oversight and care within the correctional system.

