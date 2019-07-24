Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has allowed 20 more cases of Muzaffarnagar riots to be withdrawn. With this, the total numbers of cases withdrawn in the Muzaffarnagar riots has reached 74.

The cases, which have been allowed to be withdrawn by the government, were registered on behalf of the police and the public.

All these cases were related to arson, robbery and rioting and were registered at the Fugana police station. Some of the cases are also registered at Bhaurakala, Jansath, New Mandi and Kotwali police stations.

The Yogi government has been in the process of withdrawing the cases in the Muzaffarnagar riots since last year. Before the Lok Sabha elections, seven rulings had come up till March 8, allowing withdrawal of 48 cases.

Five cases have been disposed of in the court, while in one case, the police have filed a final report. After the Lok Sabha elections, three rulings have been issued, allowing the withdrawal of 20 cases marked by riots.

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Umesh Malik said that the government has allowed 20 more cases to be withdrawn. The district administration has got the orders in this regard, he said. The Yogi government has so far allowed withdrawal of 74 cases from 92 riot cases marked. The process of withdrawal of 18 cases is still in progress. More than 500 people were booked by the police after the riots.