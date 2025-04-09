Mumbai: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath revealed that Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa would be released in theatres June 27.

The Kannappa team descended upon Lucknow to meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Leading the delegation were Mohan Babu, Vishnu Manchu, Prabhu Deva, and executive producer Vinay Maheshwari.

In a grand gesture of recognition, a striking poster of Kannappa was unveiled in the presence of CM Yogi, revealing that the film will be released worldwide June 27.

The Chief Minister was also shown a glimpse of the film’s making—a behind-the-scenes look at the sheer scale, devotion, and cinematic vision that have gone into bringing the legend of Kannappa to life. Moved by what he saw, CM Yogi lauded the team’s efforts and emphasized the importance of telling stories rooted in Indian mythology, culture, and devotion.

Additionally, the Kannappa team extended a heartfelt invitation to CM Yogi to watch the film once it’s ready and to visit Tirupati, where Mohan Babu University stands as a centre of learning and legacy.

Talking about the meetup, Vishnu Manchu said, “Meeting Hon’ble CM Yogi Adityanath ji was a moment of immense honour for all of us. As someone who has poured a decade of my life into Kannappa, seeing him resonate with the soul of our film was incredibly moving. He understood that Kannappa isn’t just a story—it’s a cultural resurrection. The fact that he called for more such films to be made and seen affirms the spiritual and cultural power cinema can hold. His words were a reminder that our mythology, our history, our heroes must continue to find their voice on the big screen and be passed down to generations. It is a privilege to have the release date of the film – June 27- unveiled by him.”

Slated to release on the 27th of June 2025, Kannappa is a historical epic that narrates the story of the legendary devotee of Lord Shiva.

The much-awaited drama will see Vishnu Manchu in the role of Kannappa, along with powerhouse performances by Preity Mukhundhan, Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, and Kajal Aggarwal.

