Visakhapatnam: Young Tollywood actor Sudheer Varma, who featured in films like Kundanapu Bomma and Second Hand, died by suicide Monday. Sudheer Varma had consumed poison January 18 and since then had been hospital undergoing treatment. However, he breathed his last at the private hospital here. Sudheer was 33.

The reason for which the actor took the extreme step is not known but it is believed that he was depressed over not getting good roles. He had been looking for good roles for the last couple of years.

Sudhakar Komakula, who acted with Sudheer in Kundanapau Bomma, shared the news of his death. “Such a lovely and warm guy’ It was great knowing you and working with you brother! Can’t digest the fact that you are no more! Om Shanti,” Sudhakar tweeted. He also shared pictures from the pre-release event of the movie.

Sudheer consumed poison in Hyderabad late on the night of January 18. He was immediately shifted to a hospital in Kondapur. On the advice of his relatives, he was shifted to Visakhapatnam January 20. He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital. His condition started deteriorating Sunday and he succumbed early Monday. He was cremated later in the day.

Sudheer made his acting debut in 2013 with Second Hand. Kundanapu Bomma was released in 2016. Chandini Chowdhary had played the female lead in this triangular love story.