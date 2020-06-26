Berhampur: A young advocate was rewarded by the Berhampur police in Ganjam district Friday for returning a missing gold bracelet.

The Good Samaritan has been identified as advocate Balaji Reddy.

Sources said that Reddy found a gold bracelet estimated to cost Rs 1.45 lakh from Gopalpur junction here and deposited it in the office of the Superintendent of Police Berhampur.

“I deposited the gold bracelet weighing around 30 gram at the SP office so that its owner can take it from the police,” said Balaji.

“We decided to reward Balaji for his honest gesture and as an incentive to other youngsters to return missing valuable things of public”, said SP Berhampur Pravat Routray.

The members of Ganjam Bar Association have also hailed the honest act of Balaji. The young advocate has been awarded by the district administration on various occasions for his social service.

Police is now on the lookout for the real owner of the gold ornament.

