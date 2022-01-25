Bhubaneswar: Banita Dash, a young astrophysicist from Odisha’s Nabarangpur district, has been awarded the Pradhan Mantri Rashtirya Bal Puraskar for the year 2022.

Banita received a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and an e-certificate from Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a virtual function on National Girl Child Day Monday.

The astrophysicist was awarded for her outstanding achievement in the field of innovation. Banita, who is fascinated by asteroids, discovered one that received validation from NASA.

NASA and IASC have recognised her as a Citizen Scientist. She also created an automated sanitising school bag for students, which too was recognised at the national level.

16-year-old Banita is a Class-X student of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Anupur. Apart from astrophysics, she is also interested in Pattachitra.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani have praised her for her achievements.

PNN