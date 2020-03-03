Nabarangpur: A young man and a woman were found hanging from a tree at Chadiapara village of Raighar block in Nabarangpur district Tuesday.

The young couple was identified as Kiri Gond’s son and Parshu Gond’s daughter from Chadiapara village. On being informed, police reached the spot, brought down the bodies and sent them for postmortem.

According to locals, some villagers saw them hanging from a ‘sal’ tree. They immediately informed their respective families who, in turn, informed Kundei police. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide, they added.

While police said it is too early to say anything about the reason the couple took to the extreme step, both being involved in an affair and their families disapproving the relationship is not being ruled out.

A detailed investigation into the matter is on. Postmortem report is expected to pour more light behind the cause of their death, cops said.

PNN