Bhubaneswar: In a significant milestone for Odisha’s higher education sector, a group of students from the state recently showcased an innovative fintech project at the Global Financial Forum in Tokyo, Japan.

The project was developed under Certification Programme in Fintech and Insurtech (CFI), launched by Odisha government, in collaboration with National University of Singapore – Asian Institute of Digital Finance (NUS–AIDF) and Global Finance and Technology Network (GFTN) to build innovative, resilient and inclusive financial ecosystems.

The certification programme aims to equip students with advanced knowledge and practical skills in fi nancial technology and insurance technology, aligned with global digital finance trends. As part of the programme, around 195 students participated in the capstone project, where they worked on innovative solutions addressing real-world financial challenges.

Based on their performance, a group of seven students were selected to participate in the Global Financial Forum in Tokyo, where they presented their project and engaged with global experts from the fintech and financial services sectors.

The participating students were B Simran— Geology student from Ravenshaw University (RU), Rajeshwari Behera, Puspajanli Behera, Soumya Ranjan Baithalu and Manisha Lenka— Commerce students from RU, Sibansee Nayak– Economics student from Utkal University, and Anirbarna Kar— Physics student from Salepur Autonomous College. Accompanied by Lipsa Mishra and Sharat Kumar Majhi from Higher Education department, the team successfully presented their project titled ‘TranchiFy – A Trust-Based Working Capital Platform for Next-Generation SMEs’.

The project proposes a technology-driven platform aimed at simplifying access to working capital and streamlining the loan process for Small and Medium Enterprises (S&ME) through a trust-based digital fi nancial framework. The solution seeks to address one of the key challenges faced by S&MEs by enabling faster and more transparent access to credit.