Jeypore: A video showing a young woman slapping a youth who followed her on a bike and passed her lewd comments went viral on social media Wednesday.

The woman in Jeypore town of Koraput district became an inspiration for other girls for her bravery to teach a lesson to a road Romeo.

Reacting furiously to the lewd comments passed by a youth near Jai Nagar Park, the woman halted the youth’s motorcycle and thrashed him repeatedly. Locals were mute spectators when the woman started beating up the youth.

The eve-teaser managed to flee the spot on his bike. Some passersby made a video of the incident and uploaded it on social media. No police complaint has been filed in this regard, sources said.