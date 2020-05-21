Chhatrapur: A Block Development Officer (BDO) was allegedly thrashed by a group of youngsters in Telugu Nuagaon under Chhatrapur Block in red zone Ganjam district Thursday. The BDO had reportedly warned them against playing cricket amid the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown 4.0.

Sources said, BDO Ambika Prasad Dash, who had visited a COVID-19 quarantine centre to monitor situation, found the youngsters engaged in the game flouting lockdown rules.

Dash advised them to go back to their homes and abide by the lockdown norms. The young men, however, ignored him and continued playing. The BDO, meanwhile, warned that he would inform the cops if they continued to play.

Agitated over the warning, the group attacked the BDO leaving him injured.

On receiving the information, Ganjam Police reached the spot and escorted the BDO to his office. Based on the written complaint by the BDO, a case has been registered against the accused persons.

However, BDO Dash denied making any statement over the incident.

PNN