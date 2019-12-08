Berhampur: A marriage was solemnised at Kalyan Mandap here in Ganjam district Sunday. A man from Andhra Pradesh accepted a visually impaired girl as his wife, setting an example for many.

G L N Swami Sekhar is a resident of Gatebazaar Radhakrishna Sahi in Berhampur town. He has two daughters and a son. His younger daughter Soumyaa was not blind by birth. She was 14 years old when she suffered from cerebral malaria. Sekhar got her treated but she started complaining of gradual loss of vision.

An employee at a private company, Sekhar tried his best to get her daughter cured. But nothing worked. And Soumyaa lost her vision completely.

Sekhar had spent many nights thinking about his daughter’s future. Questions like what would happen to her after his and his wife’s death and how would she survive kept haunting him.

But for every problem, there is a solution.

Few months ago a relative residing in Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh had told Sekhar about Madan Mohan. Madan, son of G Venkat Seemadree of Tirupati, works at the canteen of Tirumala temple.

With the help of the relative, Sekhar had few rounds of discussions with Madan’s mother Seemadree, proposing for his daughter’s marriage with Madan.

As the talk progressed, Madan was informed about Soumyaa being visually impaired and asked whether he would accept her as his wife or not.

Both the sides were in suspense thinking about Madan’s decision. Taking it positively, Madan announced that he was ready to accept Soumyaa as his wife. But he proposed a condition. His condition is that the marriage should be a no-dowry one.

Madan tied the nuptial knots with Soumya in the presence of friends and family members from both the sides who blessed the newly-wed couple.

Knowing about the marriage, local residents could not help heaping praises on Madan.

PNN