New Delhi: The government Monday said in Rajya Sabha that it hopes to position India as a “superpower” in the field of sports and a Talent Search Committee will be constituted to identify talent.

Replying to a query during Question Hour, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said about 15,000 sports persons are being trained in Training Centres under Khelo India.

“It is our dream to make India a superpower in sports. We have decided to constitute a Talent Search Committee,” Rijiju said.

The Committee will look for young talent in villages and other places and hone their skills.

PTI