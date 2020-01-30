Dhenkanal: Tension prevailed at a private clinic near Gandhi temple road in the district after a youth died allegedly after being administered a wrong injection by a doctor Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Aamir Kumar Jena (27), a resident of Baulapurpatana village of Jhargadia outpost under Sadar police limits.

Sources said that Jena, a student who was preparing for banking examination in a private institution after completion of graduation examination and was taken to the doctor by his friends after he complained of ill health. Later, a senior doctor administered an injection ‘Robi-D’ to the patient which the family members allege was the wrong medication.

After returning to the mess, he again complained of unwellness and was admitted to a private clinic where he died.

Jena’s family members demanded strong action against the doctor for such negligence.

On being informed, IIC Gyanaranjan Samal, and SI Chandrakant Sethi along with other officials reached the spot and sent the body for post mortem. The officials also started investigation into the matter by registering a case under the relevant section of IPC.

They have also sealed the clinic and started an investigation into the matter.

On the other hand, the doctor Ajit Tripathy denied the allegations and insisted that he did not show any negligence towards the patient. According to Tripathy, Jena’s blood pressure was not normal and he died of issues related to cardiac health.

PNN