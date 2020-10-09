Kantabanji: Police recovered the mutilated body of a young man from the railway tracks lying close to Kukudahada village in this town of Bolangir district Friday morning. The deceased has been identified as Anand Tandi. He is a resident of Ramnagar Pada of Ward No-11 of Kantabanji notified area council (NAC).

The deceased’s family members alleged that Anand has been murdered over a love affair. They said he was first killed and then his body was dumped on the tracks to pass it off as a train accident.

Some residents of Kukudahada village first spotted body parts like palms and hands, a pair of shoes, a mobile phone and sharp weapons lying scattered near the railway tracks. They immediately informed the police.

According to family members, Anand had been in a relationship with a girl belonging to the same village. He and the girl had eloped Wednesday. While talking with his family members over phone, Anand had informed them that he and the girl would go to Sinddhekela village. That was the last time his family heard from him. Then his mutilated body was found.

On the basis of the complaint lodged by Anand’s family, GRP personnel reached the spot. They recovered whatever they could of the mutilated body and sent it for post-mortem. They have also launched an investigation into the matter.

PNN