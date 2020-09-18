Sambalpur: A youth allegedly molested a woman and then slit her throat Thursday night while trying to kill her in Khairpalli area under Dhanupali police limits in Sambalpur district. Police have arrested the youth.

Local people rescued the woman in a serious condition and immediately rushed her to a nearby government hospital. Hospital sources said Friday that she still is in a critical condition.

According to a source, the youth allegedly had developed a weakness for the victim, who is a resident of Khairapalli village. The woman had gone to the village pond to take a bath. She was returning home when the youth accosted her. It is not known whether the youth told the woman anything.

Even before the victim could gauge the motive of the youth, he molested her. When the woman raised an alarm and cried for help, the youth slit her throat with a sharp weapon.

On the basis of an FIR filed by the family of the victim, Dhanupali police registered a case and arrested the youth.

Police investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the youth’s actions.

PNN