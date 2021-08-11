Ballia (Uttar Pradesh): The Ballia police have lodged an FIR against four men for thrashing and giving electric shocks to a youth after tying his hands.

The incident came to light after a video of the alleged torture went viral.

Circle officer (CO) Bansdih, Priti Tripathi said: “Police have investigated the video. After getting a complaint from the brother of the youth, a named FIR has been lodged on Tuesday against four persons at the Sahatwar police station under sections 307 (murder attempt) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of IPC. All possible hideouts of the accused persons are being raided for their early arrest.”

During the investigation, police found that four locals of Surahia village under Sahatwar police station area had tied the hands and legs of Pintu Rajbhar of Rajbharbasti of the village and beat him brutally in the early hours on August 7.

Besides beating Pintu, the assailants were also seen giving him electric shocks. A local person made a video of the incident.

The reason behind the incident is still unclear.

Meanwhile, as Pintu’s condition deteriorated, he was admitted to the district hospital by his family.

Later, Pintu’s brother Neeraj gave a written complaint against the four assailants, who are absconding.