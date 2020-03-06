Patna: The death of a 22-year-old boy who was found hanging in the attic at Banabir village under Patna police limits in Keonjhar district has raised many questions. The deceased has been identified as Kalicharan, the son of Padmalochan Mohanta.

Sources said, his family members found him hanging from the ceiling of the attic and immediately rushed him to Karanjia sub-divisional hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. After police were informed they seized the body and sent it for post-mortem. The body was then handed over to the family of the deceased.

An investigation has been launched to ascertain why the deceased took the extreme step. Police are talking to the family members of Kalicharan and other residents of the village. They are trying also to find out whether the youth committed suicide over any love issues.

PNN