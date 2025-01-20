Bhubaneswar: A large number of Youth Congress activists led by their national president Uday Bhanu Chib scuffled with the police while trying to gherao Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s official residence in Bhubaneswar Monday.

The Youth Congress members took out a protest march from state Congress headquarters here at lower PMG Road over eight points including the alleged deteriorated law and order, price hike, corruption and unemployment in the BJP-ruled state.

They also demanded the resignation of the Chief Minister.

Later, they moved towards the chief minister’s residence, which is located on the same road.

A scuffle broke out between the police personnel and Congress workers after they tried to march ahead by breaking barricades.

The police detained Chib and some other party supporters following the scuffle.

Speaking to media persons, Chib alleged, “The Chief Minister has become a puppet of his leaders in New Delhi. He is serving the friends of Modi ji and Amit Shah, who are establishing their industries here, but doing nothing for the youths of Odisha.”

The BJP-led state governments in the country are busy making youths addicted to drugs without giving them employment, he alleged.

The Youth Congress chief also demanded the resignation of the chief minister for failing to provide employment to the youths.

He said the organisation would continue its fight for the rights of the youths of the country until the Chief Minister and the Prime Minister woke up from their “deep slumber”.

Senior Congress leader and MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati also alleged that the Majhi government is working as per the directive of the friends of Modi and not taking any steps to resolve the issues of youths and women of the state.

“The government was deep in massive corruption during its first eight months. The mines and other natural resources have been sold. The BJP government has betrayed the people of Odisha,” Bahinipati claimed.

Ranjit Patra, state Youth Congress president, alleged that the BJP government has failed to provide safety and security to the people as the law and order has completely collapsed.

Reacting to the protest of the youth Congress, Odisha BJP Yuva Morcha president Abhilash Panda claimed that the Congress has lost its identity in the state as the central leadership has made the state unit defunct.

“The Congress doesn’t have any committee or executive in Odisha. So, to prove its presence in Odisha, the Youth Congress has organised this protest,” Panda said.

PTI