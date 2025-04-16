Pottangi: A youth from Mirialpadu village under Ralegada panchayat in Koraput district’s Pottangi block was seriously injured in a bear attack Tuesday morning while grazing cattle near a hill close to his village.

The victim, identified as Pamia Balu, was rescued by local villagers who rushed to the scene upon hearing his cries for help. They drove the bear away by pelting stones and immediately arranged for an ambulance to transport Balu to the nearby Pottangi community health centre for treatment. He was later shifted to Saheed Laxman Naik Medical College and Hospital at Koraput for further care as he had received critical wounds.

Locals alleged that no Forest department official had arrived at the village even hours after the incident.

When contacted, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) KV Ravana Rao assured that all necessary assistance would be provided to the victim. He also stated that a Ranger would be sent to the area to conduct an investigation into the matter.

PNN