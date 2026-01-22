Bhubaneswar: A youth died while two others suffered injuries after a speeding SUV hit their motorcycle here late Tuesday night, police said Wednesday. According to Bhubaneswar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jagmohan Meena, the SUV hit the motorcycle at Capital Hospital Square in the City late Tuesday night. Out of the three persons on the motorcycle, one, identified as Raja Peddiny, 18, of the City, died while the other two were seriously injured in the accident, Meena said. “We have seized both the vehicles,” he added.

Police have detained a man in connection with the incident. Meanwhile, family members of the deceased alleged that the SUV driver was under the influence of alcohol. In another accident Wednesday morning, a speeding SUV collided head-on with a car under Chandaka police limits, leaving one person injured, police said. Chandaka police officials reached the spot and rushed the injured to a nearby healthcare facility.