Nabarangpur: A 20-year-old man died by suicide in Badmasi village of Nabarangpur district after he tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday.

The COVID-19 infected deceased has been identified as Narendra Bisoi of the village.

Sources said, Bisoi with his friend had gone to Sanmasinga Community Health Center for COVID-19 testing after he developed flu-like symptoms. His test report came out positive Tuesday evening and the health department officials asked him to remain in home isolation as he had developed mild symptoms of the disease.

Bisoi informed his family members about the development. However, at around 6:30pm in the evening, he drank pesticides kept in the house.

Even though the family members took him to the Nabarangpur DHH, doctor declared him brought dead.

After family members of the deceased registered a case at Kadinga police station, police sent the body for autopsy and later his body was cremated under COVID-19 protocols.

PNN