Jeypore: A youth from Gujarat was duped of Rs 1.2 lakh after being lured by a man from Jeypore town in Koraput district.

The victim has been identified as Jitendra Kumar Dheeraj Bhaimali.

According to Jitendra, he got a friend request from an unknown person on Facebook, identifying himself as an occultist. After chatting with Jitendra, the accused won his confidence. Meanwhile, the accused demanded Rs 1.2 lakh to resolve Jitendra’s family and agricultural issues.

Believing the self-proclaimed occultist’s words, Jitendra transferred the amount to a bank account provided by the accused.

Jitendra smelled foul play in the whole incident when the number provided by the accused was switched off.

He immediately rushed to the bank to inquire the details about the bank account number and found out that it belongs to a resident from Jeypore. He then sought help of Jeypore police in nabbing the fake tantric baba.

Acting on the complaint, police investigated the matter and recovered the duped money from one of the relatives of the acused. However, the con-man managed to flee after reportedly knowing about the police raids.

Cops have launched a manhunt to nab him.

