Kendrapara: The court of Additional District-cum-Special POCSO Judge of Kendrapara, Prangya Paramita Raul, Friday sentenced a youth to 20 years of Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) and slapped a penalty of Rs61,000 for kidnapping and raping a minor girl.

The judge further ordered that the convict would undergo another year of RI if he failed to deposit the fine amount.

Special Public Prosecutor Manoj Kumar Sahoo said the convict identified as Kiran Das, 24, of Thakurapatana village under Kendrapara Sadar police station had kidnapped the victim girl and raped her several times. The father of the victim later lodged an FIR at Pattamundai police station April 12, 2021.

The Pattamundai police submitted a charge sheet before the court against the accused, under Sections 363, 366, 506, 376 (2) (n) of IPC and Section 6 of the POCSO Act.

The court also recommended to the government to provide a compensation of Rs7 lakh to the victim for her proper rehabilitation and directed the Secretary of District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Kendrapara to take steps for sanctioning the compensation amount to the victim, Sahoo said.

