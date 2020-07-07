R Udayagiri: A youth allegedly hacked his father to death over a family feud at Pejapani village under Mohana police limits in Gajapati district, police said Monday.

The deceased was identified as Durman Sabara, 55. The accused Kepas Sabar, eldest son of the deceased from his first wife, surrendered at Mohana police station along with the weapon used in the crime, the same night.

Police registered a case and launched an investigation after sending the body for post-mortem.

The incident occurred after Durman, who was living with his second wife, tried to assault his first wife following a tiff.

Kepas flew into a rage and picked up a quarrel with his father. The situation took an ugly turn after the accused attacked his father with a sharp-edged weapon killing him on the spot.

PNN