Hatadihi: Nan dipada police in Kendujhar district Sunday arrested a 28-year-old youth on charges of posting obscene and derogatory remarks against Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on social media platforms.

The accused, identified as Sushant Das of Ichhapur village under Kalinga panchayat in Hatadihi block, was arrested less than 48 hours after a complaint was lodged.

Police said he was traced to his village using technical surveillance. A mobile phone allegedly used in the offence was seized.

According to investigators, Sushant allegedly uploaded a video containing abusive remarks against the Chief Minister through his Facebook account, ‘Das Kumar Das Sushant.’

The post drew widespread criticism and prompted demands for legal action.

The complaint was filed July 31 by Kahnei Charan Das of Kalinga village at Nandipada police station.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case-314/2026 under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The complainant also submitted a recording of the alleged objectionable video as evidence.

Investigating Officer and Nandipada police station in-charge Dharmendra Shanti confirmed the arrest and said further investigation was underway to ascertain all aspects of the case.