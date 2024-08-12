Bargarh: A 30-year-old youth was arrested in Bhatli area in this district Saturday on charge of duping a job aspirant by fraudulently offering him a job of a forest officer, police said Sunday. A two-wheeler, ATM card, Rs 48,890 cash, mobile, fake Forest department stamps, uniforms and badges were also seized from the possession of the accused. The arrested individual has been identified as Gaur Barik, 30, a resident of Dangarapada village under Saintala police limits in Bolangir district.

According to reports, the accused Gaur had promised one Ashish Barik of Sanaamalipali village under Bhatli police limits in Bargarh district to get him recruited as a forest officer and had taken Rs 48,890 from him. Gaur also gave Ashish a Forest department uniform and fake appointment letter. When Ashish discovered that he was duped by Gaur, he lodged a written complaint in this regard at Bhatli police station. Acting on the complaint, a case (239/24) was registered at Bhatli police station. Gaur was arrested and produced in Bargarh court, Saturday. The investigation revealed that Gaur is a fraudster with a history of such activities. Previously, he had committed similar fraud in the Bargarh Sadar police station area.