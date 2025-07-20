Jeypore: A youth who had gone absconding after raping a minor girl in 2024 has been arrested by Jeypore Mahila police, officials said Saturday.

The accused was identified as Guru Machha, 21, of Gurudipai village under Boipariguda police limits in Koraput district.

He was produced in the court and remanded to judicial custody after the court rejected his bail plea, Mahila Police IIC Ashrita Xalco said.

The incident occurred when the accused was on a visit to his uncle’s house in October 2024.

The girl had gone to the riverbank to attend nature’s call when Guru, finding her alone, forced himself on her, October 29, 2024. Guru also beat her up when she raised an alarm.

The girl’s mother lodged a complaint at the Jeypore Mahila Police Station.

Since then, he has been absconding.

PNN