Bhubaneswar: SHADES, a Youth India Foundation initiative founded by Subhankar Nanda, conducted a bigger and grander second edition of bringing local talents to the fore under the supervision of Mr.Dibakar Upadhyaya and presidency of Sidhant Nanda 26th December . The event was a fundraiser with a motive to eradicate hunger by installing community refrigerators.

The fundraising event, that was held at Mayfair Hotels and Resorts , Bhubaneswar and was also streamed live on Youtube, aimed to bring forth raw unrecognized local talents of Odisha and to provide them with a platform to showcase their mettle before thousands of eyes.

“We truly value our local artists and are determined to present our talents and culture to the world live from Mayfair hotels and resorts, Bhubaneswar on the 26th of December, 2020”, said Subhankar Nanda, President, Youth India Foundation.

The organization is run solely by a large family of 7000 young college students from top institutions across India. The first edition of SHADES was held 13th of November successfully.

The celebrity guests for the evening were Odia film actress Tamanna Vyas, dancer/choreographer Akash Das with Yayati Parekh hosting the event.

The last edition of SHADES saw Mr. Speed , Rapper big deal , singer Antara chakrabarty , Debarchan mishra as special guests with Samar Pratap Nayak hosting the event.

Last edition’s SHADES winner, Emcee Godfather along with stellar singer Anurag Panda and Flute artist Aniket

Maharana will be getting paid gigs and performing live in SHADES 2.0 and showcase their talent.

“It is our pride to announce that this event will be a prominent fundraiser for the needy. The proceeds from the event will be split as the pay of the artists while the rest will go towards installing a community refrigerator to help prevent wastage of food in the city and feed the wandering hungry, once it is deemed of its health security” added Nanda.

