Dhenkanal: A youth committed suicide by consuming poison while streaming it live on a social networking site under Sadar police limits in Dhenkanal district, Sunday evening. However, the reason behind the youth taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained while police on its part started an investigation into the incident.

The youth, working as a mobile phone tower mechanic, has blamed a lady member of the family and some others for his extreme step. They had been allegedly torturing him for the last two months and were not giving him food to eat. Moreover, they were allegedly blackmailing him.

Family members rescued and rushed him to Cuttack-based SCB Medical College and Hospital in a critical condition. He, however, breathed his last while undergoing treatment in the hospital.

A pall of gloom descended on the village following the death of the youth. His last rites were performed in the village.

Meanwhile, the local police are also said to have started an investigation into the matter, Sadar police IIC Sandhyarani Behuria said.

